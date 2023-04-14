NC State's transfer hot board, version VI
The transfer portal season has hit the stage where it is about getting visits — unofficial or official — and landing players.
NC State will get a handle on how many scholarships they will have after player meetings and some decisions are made, but the Wolfpack currently have three scholarships to use, plus it could be a fourth depending on center Dusan Mahorcic's status, who will need a waiver and good health (knee injury) in returning to the roster in some capacity. It's safe to assume that the most important decisions will come at point guard, backup shooting guard, power forward and backup center.
Sometimes NC State has a pre-existing recruiting relationship with a transfer, which is detailed when applicable, and sometimes the Wolfpack are cold-calling prospects.
Commitment
Butler shooting guard Jayden Taylor officially visited NC State on April 6-7, and then went to Arkansas. He committed to NC State and signed scholarship papers April 12 with the Wolfpack and coach Kevin Keatts.
"Jayden is a great addition to our program," Keatts said. "We had a chance to see Jayden in-person when we played Butler in the Battle for Atlantis, and I was really impressed with his game, as he scored 18 points, did a great job of penetrating our defense and also hit a few three-pointers. I think he's a natural fit in our system."
Taylor committed to the Bulldogs as a sophomore out of Indianapolis (Ind.) Perry Meridian High. He played for coach LaVall Jordan his sophomore year and then Thad Matta last year.
Taylor averaged a team-high 12.9 points for Butler this season. He shot 40.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent on three-pointers. Taylor had 18 points against NC State in a 76-61 loss on Nov. 25, 2022. He also had 18 points and went 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 71-45 loss to Tennessee in the Bahamas, and had 20 points with 3 of 6 on three-pointers in a 75-70 win over BYU.
In pursuit
