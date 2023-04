Butler sophomore shooting guard Jayden Taylor knew what it was like to play against NC State, and he had a former Wolfpack player as a teammate.

Otherwise, Taylor had no preexisting relationship when NCSU coach Kevin Keatts came calling for the first time. Now, his life has changed.

Taylor officially visited NC State on Thursday and Friday and he just had that feeling. He then went to Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday, and the strong feelings toward NC State remained. Instead of checking out a third college, he decided to pick the Wolfpack on Tuesday and start a new chapter. NCSU assistant coach Joel Justus was the point man on Taylor.