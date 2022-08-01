NC State has been active in expanding its class of 2023 recruiting options during June and July.

The Wolfpack hope to have some unofficial visitors coming up in August, and lock in some official visits. NC State hast at least four scholarships available, but both D.J. Burns, a center, and forward Jack Clark could bypass their final year of eligibility. Plus, sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith will be eyeing the chance to enter the NBA Draft.

Senior guard Silas Demary Jr. of Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy is unofficially visiting NC State on Monday in a return trip home for the Raleigh native.

Here is our hot board for NC State in the class of 2023, which will likely keep evolving over the next three months.