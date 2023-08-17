NC State sophomore running back Michael Allen had zero interest in redshirting last year.

Allen played sparingly for the first part of the season, but joined the running back rotation for the last five games. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder from Greenville (N.C.) Rose High, finished with 53 carries for 268 yards and 11 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown against Louisville in seven games played. The cutoff point in redshirting is four games.

Allen’s top effort came when had 14 carries for 77 yards in the loss against Boston College.