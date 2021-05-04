The 2021 NFL Draft ended Saturday. Naturally, a flurry of draft grades and way-too-early 2022 big boards graced the internet not long after.

One NC State player was taken in the 2021 NFL Draft: junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round with the No. 72 overall pick.

Two other Wolfpack players signed with franchises as undrafted free agents: fifth-year senior offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe (Atlanta Falcons) and fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline.

Several other NC State players are projected to become Pack Pros in the upcoming offseasons.

Here are a few notables that appeared in various way-too-early 2022 mock drafts from this week: