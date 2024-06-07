NC State will be hosting Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces senior wide receiver
Jamar Browder this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces senior wide receiver Jamar Browder was offered by NC State on Jan. 26, 2024.
Statistics
•
Junior year: Browder caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 touchdowns. Recruitment
Browder will officially visit NC State this weekend, and then could schedule trips for Indiana, Georgia Tech and Appalachian State. Auburn and Illinois are also in the mix.
Browder has P4 offers from NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. He also has offers from East Carolina, James Madison, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Massachusetts, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan, Akron, Central Michigan and Bethune-Cookman.
Offer date
Highlights
