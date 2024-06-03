Rising senior wide receiver Jamar Browder showed off his big-play skills at the right time and it has helped lead to officially visiting NC State this weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder from Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces will be officially visiting NC State with his cornerback teammate Caden Gordon on Friday-through-Sunday.

NC State offered Browder on Jan. 26, 2024, but when wide receivers coach Joker Phillips came to see him practice this spring a few weeks ago, the recruitment began in earnest. Browder figures when coaches see him in person, they learn just how fast he really is.