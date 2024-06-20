NC State official visit primer: Wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin
NC State will be hosting senior Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor senior wide receiver Shamarius Peterkin this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Statistics
Junior year: Peterkin had 42 catches for 824 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games played, and added seven kick returns for a 30.0 average and a score, plus eight punt returns for a 19.8 average and one touchdown.
Recruitment
Peterkin has been centered on NC State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina during his recruitment, and he's about to finish off visiting all three.
Peterkin has P4 offers from NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and James Madison.
