Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor junior wide receiver Shamarius “Snook” Peterkin glides on the field and has terrific body control.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is a Rivals.com four-star prospect, No. 201 overall nationally, No. 6 overall in the state of North Carolina and the No. 34 wide receiver in the country for the class of 2025.