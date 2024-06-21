Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: Wide receiver Malik Clark

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Rock Hill (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Malik Clark this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State offered Rock Hill (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Malik Clark on Jan. 17, 2024.
Junior WR Malik Clark excited about NC State official visit

Recruitment

The speedy Clark has a top five of NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida State and Auburn. He went to see South Carolina on May 31-June 2, North Carolina on June 7-9 and Florida State on June 14-16.

He also has P4 offers from Central Florida, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Toledo and Western Michigan have also offered.

Offer date

Video highlights

