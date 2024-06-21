Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Rock Hill (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Malik Clark this Friday-through-Sunday.

The speedy Clark has a top five of NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida State and Auburn. He went to see South Carolina on May 31-June 2, North Carolina on June 7-9 and Florida State on June 14-16.

He also has P4 offers from Central Florida, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Toledo and Western Michigan have also offered.