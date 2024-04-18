FORT MILL, S.C. — Rock Hill (S.C.) High senior wide receiver Malik Clark is starting to see his recruitment get into focus.

The speedy 6-foot-2, 170-pounder is about to make some life altering moves coming up. Between gunning for the SCHSL AAAAA state championship in the 200-meter dash, and setting up official visits in football recruiting, it has been a hectic time for the Rivals.com three-star prospect, who is the No. 4 overall player in South Carolina in the class of 2025. Clark said he’s third in South Carolina in the 200 dash (21.8 seconds)