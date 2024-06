Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting senior Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion this Friday-through-Sunday.

Concepcion, the younger brother of NC State sophomore star wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, has had his recruitment center around the Wolfpack. He has unofficially visited Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.).

