CHARLOTTE — NC State has done a textbook job of recruiting junior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion of Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers.

Concepcion, the younger brother of NC State star freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, was offered by the Wolfpack on Feb. 22, 2023, so he’s closing in on his one-year anniversary. Arrion Concepcion made sure to watch his brother and the Wolfpack play in every home game, plus road trips to Duke and Wake Forest.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Concepcion considers NC State his leader, but wants to go through the recruiting process.