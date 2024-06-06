NC State official visit primer: S Tristan Teasdell
NC State will be hosting Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High senior safety commit Tristan Teasdell this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recruitment
Teasdell picked NC State over Pittsburgh, Duke, Texas Christian and Minnesota.
Teasdell claimed spring offers from Notre Dame, USC, Miami, Oregon State, TCU, Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, Washington, Oklahoma State and Utah.
Highlights
