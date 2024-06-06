Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: S Tristan Teasdell

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High senior safety commit Tristan Teasdell this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora senior safety Tristan Teasdell verbally committed to NC State on May 4, 2024.
Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora senior safety Tristan Teasdell verbally committed to NC State on May 4, 2024.

Recruitment

Teasdell picked NC State over Pittsburgh, Duke, Texas Christian and Minnesota.

Teasdell claimed spring offers from Notre Dame, USC, Miami, Oregon State, TCU, Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, Washington, Oklahoma State and Utah.


Offer date

Highlights

