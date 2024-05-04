Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora High junior safety Tristan Teasdell had a flurry of scholarships offered this week, but pulled the trigger for NC State on Saturday. NCSU safeties coach Joe DeForest offered Teasdell on March 25, and he attended the spring game April 6 for his first unofficial visit. He plans to officially visit June 7-9.

Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora junior safety Tristan Teasdell verbally committed to NC State on Saturday. (Rivals.com)

“It has been good and I love Joe DeForest,” said Teasdell in a recent interview. “He is one of my favorite safety coaches right now. He said I fit the defensive scheme good.” Teasdell grew up in Columbia, Md., before moving to Leesburg for middle school. He picked NC State over Pittsburgh, Duke, Texas Christian and Minnesota. However, he claimed recent offers from Notre Dame, USC, Miami, Oregon State, TCU, Kentucky, Iowa, Arkansas, Washington, Oklahoma State and Utah.

