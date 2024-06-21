Junior year: Rinehart rushed 341 times for 2,837 yards and 42 touchdowns, and caught four passes for 82 yards and a score at Columbus Bishop Ready High last fall.

A few schools were recruiting Rinehart hot and heavy, but as time marched on, one thing became clear. NC State was going to be there in the end, and the Wolfpack have lived up to that billing. He has also officially visited Minnesota on May 31-June 2, and has done a mid-week trip to Iowa this week.

Rinehart has P4 offers from NC State, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and Syracuse. He also has offers from Akron, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Campbell, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), South Florida, Toledo and Western Michigan.