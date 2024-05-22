Junior 4-star RB Kentrell Rinehart sets commitment date
Rivals.com four-star junior running back Kentrell Rinehart has set a commitment date for July 5.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has official visits scheduled to Minnesota, Syracuse, Iowa and NC State. Miami and Kentucky have also shown interest in the Columbus, Ohio, native as well.
Rinehart will visit Minnesota on June 7-9, Syracuse on June 14-19, Iowa on June 19-21 and NC State on June 21-23.
Rinehart is coming off a huge junior season in which he recorded 2,837 yards and 42 touchdowns across 341 carries. Over 12 games, he also totaled 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns.
