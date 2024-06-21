Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast High senior quarterback Will Wilson this Friday-through-Sunday.

Junior year: Wilson went 153-of-236 passing for 2,337 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 114 carries for 1,527 yards and 25 scores.

Wilson picked NC State on June 24, 2023, over offers from South Carolina, Duke, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Texas Christian, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and South Carolina State.

