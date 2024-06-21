NC State official visit primer: Quarterback commit Will Wilson
NC State will be hosting Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast High senior quarterback Will Wilson this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Statistics
Junior year: Wilson went 153-of-236 passing for 2,337 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 114 carries for 1,527 yards and 25 scores.
Recruitment
Wilson picked NC State on June 24, 2023, over offers from South Carolina, Duke, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Texas Christian, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and South Carolina State.
Offer date
Video highlights
