NC State junior quarterback commit Will Wilson has gone from being recruited, to now trying to recruit some players to join him.

Wilson was able to make a return appearance at NC State on Saturday for Junior Day, where he’s taken on the recruiting leadership role, along with Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood junior tight end Gus Ritchey, who is also a verbal commit to the Wolfpack.

Wilson picked NC State over South Carolina and others June 24, 2023.