NC State will be hosting Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna senior quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey this Friday-through-Sunday. Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna senior quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey is officially visiting NC State this Friday-through-Sunday. (Rivals.com)

Statistics

Junior year: He went 203-of-289 passing for 3,335 yards, 45 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed 24 times for 215 yards and two scores Sophomore year: He went 130-of-219 passing for 2,061 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games played. He also added 11 carries for 155 yards and two scores.

Recruitment

Bailey made quick work of the recruiting process, getting offered by NC State on Feb. 9, 2023, and verbally committing March 13, following an unofficial visit. Bailey had also earned offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M, among others.



Offer date

Highlights