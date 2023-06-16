NC State official visit primer: QB commit Cedrick Bailey
NC State will be hosting Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna senior quarterback commit Cedrick Bailey this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment and commitment to NC State.
Statistics
Junior year: He went 203-of-289 passing for 3,335 yards, 45 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games. He also rushed 24 times for 215 yards and two scores
Sophomore year: He went 130-of-219 passing for 2,061 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games played. He also added 11 carries for 155 yards and two scores.
Recruitment
Bailey made quick work of the recruiting process, getting offered by NC State on Feb. 9, 2023, and verbally committing March 13, following an unofficial visit.
Bailey had also earned offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M, among others.
