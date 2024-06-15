NC State official visit primer: OLB Donovan Darden
NC State will be hosting senior Havelock (N.C.) High senior outside linebacker Donovan Darden, this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent stories
Recruitment
Darden has officially visited Illinois last weekend, and will see NC State this weekend. He also has an official visit to South Carolina lined up June 21-23.
NC State, Illinois, South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State, Missouri, Pittsburgh and West Virginia have offered Darden. Charlotte, Connecticut, East Carolina, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion have also offered.
Offer date
Video highlights
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE