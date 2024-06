Can one day change a recruits life?

Havelock (N.C.) High senior outside linebacker Donovan Darden is embarking on a journey to see if that rings true. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Darden attended NC State’s one-day camp June 1 and was offered by defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson. That has caused a chain reaction to where he’ll be officially visiting the Wolfpack this weekend.