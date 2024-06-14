NC State official visit primer: OL Andrew Stargel
NC State will be hosting senior Roswell (Ga.) High senior interior lineman Andrew Stargel, this Friday-through-Sunday.
Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.
Recent stories
Recruitment
Stargel is visiting NC State for the first time this weekend. He has already checked out Central Florida on May 31-June 2 and Ohio State on June 7-9. He closes out visit season with Kentucky on June 21-23.
Stargel earned 28 offers with other P4 schools such as Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt.
Stargel also had Group of Five offers from Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Memphis, Toledo, Tulane, UAB and Western Kentucky.
Offer date
Video highlights
