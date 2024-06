Senior interior lineman Andrew Stargel has formed a strong bond with NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

The 6-foot-4, 284-pounder from Roswell (Ga.) High will be officially visiting NC State this weekend. He has already checked out Central Florida on May 31-June 2 and Ohio State on June 7-9. He closes out visit season with Kentucky on June 21-23.