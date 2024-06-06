Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High senior defensive end Nikolas Alston this Friday-through-Sunday.

Alston had 37 tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games played his junior year at Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park High.

Additionally, he has offers from Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, UAB, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Tulane, Troy, Jacksonville State and Jackson State.

Alston has P4 offers from NC State, Washington, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Colorado.

Alston was offered by NC State on April 6, 2024.

