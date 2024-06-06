Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: DE Nikolas Alston

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High senior defensive end Nikolas Alston this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Junior defensive end Nikolas Alston excited to see NC State

Statistics

Alston had 37 tackles, four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 10 games played his junior year at Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park High.

Recruitment

Alston has P4 offers from NC State, Washington, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Colorado.

Additionally, he has offers from Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, UAB, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Tulane, Troy, Jacksonville State and Jackson State.

Offer date

Alston was offered by NC State on April 6, 2024.

Highlights

