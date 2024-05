NC State has made a strong early impression on Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park junior defensive end Nikolas Alston.

The 6-foot-3, 278-pounder was offered by the Wolfpack on April 6, and quickly set up an official visit to Raleigh on June 7-9. Alston, who will be joined by his mother, has never been to NC State before and is looking forward to the trip.