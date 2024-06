Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside High High senior defensive end Makhi Williams-Lee this Friday-through-Sunday.

Williams-Lee had 77 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 10 games played last year.

Williams-Lee has earned offers from NC State, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Texas Tech from P4 conferences. He will visit NC State this weekend, Oklahoma on June 14-16 and Texas Tech on June 21-23.

Williams-Lee also has offers from Connecticut, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Massachusetts, Memphis, Temple, Troy, Western Kentucky, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Tennessee-Martin and Wofford.