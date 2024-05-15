NC State has been working hard to identify junior defensive lineman the last month, and have zeroed in on another.

Junior Makhi Williams-Lee of Atlanta (Ga.) Lakeside High was offered by defensive line coach Charley Wiles on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder has versatility on the line, and has picked up offers from the Wolfpack, Mississippi State and Texas Tech from P4 conferences, along with Connecticut, East Carolina, Georgia State, James Madison, Kent State, Massachusetts, Memphis, Troy and Western Kentucky, among others.

Williams-Lee has been to Troy, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte unofficially.