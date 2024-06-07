Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: DE Caleb Bell

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell on June 19, 2023.
NC State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell on June 19, 2023.

Statistics

Junior year: Bell had 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one interception and 9.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Recruitment

Bell will be officially visiting NC State, Arkansas and Mississippi State in June.

Bell also has P4 offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Rutgers and SMU. Bryant, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and UAB, have offered from Group of Five leagues.

Offer date

Bell was offered by NC State on June 19, 2023.

Highlights

