Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

NC State will be hosting Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell this Friday-through-Sunday.

• Junior year: Bell had 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one interception and 9.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Bell also has P4 offers from Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Rutgers and SMU. Bryant, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and UAB, have offered from Group of Five leagues.

Bell will be officially visiting NC State, Arkansas and Mississippi State in June.

Bell was offered by NC State on June 19, 2023.

