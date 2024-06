Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High senior defensive end Caleb Bell has been a long-term recruitment for NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Bell, who is officially visiting NC State on June 7-9, has been to Raleigh twice before. He attended the Notre Dame at NC State football game last fall, and then returned for a spring practice in early March. His relationship with coach Dave Doeren and defensive line coach Charley Wiles is why the Wolfpack have been in the mix since offering him June 19, 2023, his first college offer.