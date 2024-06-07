Advertisement
NC State official visit primer: CB Cam Strong

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

NC State will be hosting Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna senior cornerback Cam Strong this Friday-through-Sunday.

Here is a recap of his recruitment by NC State.

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna senior cornerback Cam Strong is visiting NC State and Georgia Tech coming up, and just went to officially visit West Virginia.
Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna senior cornerback Cam Strong is visiting NC State and Georgia Tech coming up, and just went to officially visit West Virginia. (Paul Strelow/Rivals.com)

NC State in strong position for cornerback Cam Strong

Recruitment

Strong just officially visited West Virginia, with NC State this weekend and then Georgia Tech on June 14-16.

Strong also was offered by Duke, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, plus Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia State, Mercer, South Florida and Toledo.

Offer date

The Wolfpack offered him Oct. 17, 2023.

Highlights

