Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna junior cornerback Cam Strong will be seeing NC State on his official visit for the first time since Jan. 20.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Strong has long been a key target for Wolfpack cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and his recruitment is starting to take shape.

Strong has earned offers from NC State, Duke, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Connecticut, South Florida, Georgia State, Charlotte, Toledo, Jacksonville State and Mercer.