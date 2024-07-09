NC State offers junior forward Cody Peck
Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior power forward Cody Peck can’t wait for a return trip to NC State now that the Wolfpack have offered him.
The lanky 6-foot-10, 195-pound Peck has become a hot name in recruiting circles, and NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to offer him Monday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news