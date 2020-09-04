There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the idea of playing college hoops inside of bubbles, similar to the NBA, NHL, WNBA and MLS. After all, we published a story fantasizing about the idea of an ACC Bubble .

Although almost all of the attention is on football as we enter the beginning of fall but college basketball season is quickly approaching with a scheduled start of Nov. 10, for now.

With football being played in at least three of the Power Five conferences looking like a near certainty at this point, it seems likely that men's basketball, the second-biggest revenue generator for most athletic programs, will find a way to go on for the 2020-21 season.

That's good news for Wolfpack fans. NC State welcomes back what will likely be head coach Kevin Keatts' deepest roster entering his fourth year with the program. The Pack should once again compete for an NCAA Tournament bid considering the personnel is designed to complement Keatts' preferred up-tempo, guard-heavy style of play.

In an ideal world, Keatts would consistently go 10 deep into his roster. Turnover and injuries haven't made that possible in his first three years. Now with five returning players that averaged at least 18.5 minutes per game in 2019-20 along with the addition of his highest-ranked recruiting class (No. 26) since his arrival in Raleigh, Keatts may finally have the depth he's always wanted.

The Wolfpack was only able to go eight deep at full strength last season but that didn't stop Keatts from starting seven different players at least 15 times. Nine of the 10 eligible scholarship players started at least one game with the exception of Atticus Taylor, who was hurt after playing limited minutes in the season opener versus Georgia Tech.

With the luxury of a versatile and young roster in 2020-21, Pack fans can expect to see several different lineup combinations. Here are some ideas for Wolfpack lineups we could see this season:

