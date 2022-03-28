NC State made an impressive first impression on sophomore cornerback Jivan Baly on Friday.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2024. He’s ranked as the No. 27 cornerback in the country in his class and No. 42 overall player in Georgia.

NC State and eight other colleges have offered him, but the Wolfpack was the first campus that he was able to check out.