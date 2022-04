NC State lands former McDonald's All-American

The 6-foot-3 junior from Slidell, La., started 15 of 32 games last year for Maryland, and averaged 7.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and shot 41.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent on three-pointers (14 of 43).

Collins started the season strong with at least 16 points in four of her first five games, and she grabbed at least least six rebounds. She had season-high 21 points and nine boards against North Carolina-Wilmington on Nov. 18.

Collins’ production diminished in the Big Ten, and she reached double figures in four contests, including a league-best 14 points and four rebounds in a. 82-71 win at Penn State on Jan. 30.

Collins played 37 minutes in the Terrapins 78-60 loss vs. NC State on Nov. 25. He went 1 of 7 from the field and 0 of 5 on three-pointer for two points and four rebounds in the loss.

Collins was much more productive in 2020-21, and had a season-best 22 points and seven rebounds in 91-87 victory at Rutgers on Dec. 14, 2020. She finished the strong, reach double figures in nine of her last 10 games, including 18 points and 10 rebounds at Northwestern on Feb. 28.

HoopGurlz ESPN ranked Collins No. 49 overall and No. 8 post player in the class of 2018. She played in both the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic before enrolling at Tennessee. She averaged 17.6 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game her senior year at Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI.

NC State has six scholarships still available.