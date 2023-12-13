The 6-foot-3, 220-pound McCall emerged his second year at Coastal Carolina under coach Jamey Caldwell . The Chanticleers went 11-1 with the lone loss against Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. McCall played in 11 of 12 games and went 172-of-250 passing for 2,488 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 111 carries for 569 yards and seven yards.

McCall had officially visited NC State on Friday and Saturday, and then went to visit Central Florida before coming to a decision Wednesday.

NC State landed one of the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal in Coastal Carolina fifth-year senior Grayson McCall .

McCall had a famous made for TV spur of the moment matchup in defeating No. 13 BYU 22-17 on Dec. 5, 2019. He dueled against future first-round pick Zach Wilson.

McCall played in 11 of 13 games in 2020, and Coastal Carolina went 11-2 with a win over Northern Illinois in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl. He threw for 2,558 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions, and added 250 yards and four scores on the ground.

McCall and Caldwell had their swan song in 2022, with the latter becoming the coach at Liberty in 2023. McCall threw for 2,700 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He added six rushing scores. McCall played in 11 of the 13 games, but the Chanticleers fell 53-29 to East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Injuries curtailed this past season under new coach Tim Beck, who was NC State’s offensive coordinator. McCall suffered a serious concussion after he slid and got hit in the head against Arkansas State on Oct. 21. He threw for 1,919 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, but four of the picks came in a 38-28 loss at Georgia Southern on Sept. 30. He wasn’t able to run as effectively in the new offense, tallying 53 carries for 48 yards and a score. He did torch Appalachian State for a career-high 373 yards and two scores in a 27-24 win Oct. 10.

McCall was a Rivals.com two-star prospect coming out of Indian Trail (N.C.) Porter Ridge High. Coastal Carolina, Army and Tennessee-Chattanooga were among his prep offers. His team was a run-dominated offense, and he went 86-of-156 passing for 1,337 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions his senior year in 2018. He rushed 175 times for 1,460 yards and 21 scores.

One of his rivals was future North Carolina and Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell of Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley High.