The field is set and NC State and North Carolina will be hosting a pair of NCHSAA title games this Friday and Saturday. Carter-Finley Stadium at NC State will host a double header Saturday, with the NCHSAA 2A game at 3 p.m., followed by the 4A contest at 7 p.m. The NCHSAA 3A title game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at UNC, and the NCHSAA 1A game is 12 p.m. in Chapel Hill.

Reidsville (N.C.) High sophomore tight end/defensive end Kendre' Harrison is ranked No. 18 in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2026.

NCHSAA 4A

Weddington (13-2) vs. Wilmington Hoggard (14-1), 7 p.m. Saturday — At NC State Weddington has hits its stride in the playoffs and taken on all comers, and have won convincingly in four of five playoff games. The Warriors topped rival Charlotte Independence 34-14 on Friday. Weddington has three talented sophomores that NC State has offered. Safety Thomas Davis Jr., and his cousins Aiden Harris, a defensive end, and Andrew Harris, a defensive end/outside linebacker are all high major prospects. Davis has 82 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and one sack going into Friday’s game this season. Andrew Harris has 92 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and his twin brother Aidan Harris has 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and six sacks. UNC senior wide receiver commit Keenan Jackson helps provide the offense for Weddington in his first year at the school. He had 88 catches for 1,525 yards and 17 touchdowns going into Friday’s game. Hoggard crushed Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 41-20 on Friday, and its lone loss of the season was 28-20 to Clayton Cleveland in the season opener. The closest win of the season was nine points over Teachey Wallace-Rose-Hill in the second game of the season, otherwise all by 16 points or more. NC State offered junior tackle Michael Gibbs last month, which was his first high major offer. His father played center in basketball at North Carolina-Wilmington.

NCHSAA 3A

Hickory (15-0) vs. Fayetteville Seventy-First (15-0), 7 p.m. Friday — At North Carolina Hickory won a wild 42-41 shootout over Greensboro Dudley to advance to the state title game. Junior wide receiver Jamien Little has an NC State offer and had two touchdowns for the Tornadoes, including the game-winner. The 6-2, 175-pound speedster has offers from NC State, Virginia Tech, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina. Going into the Dudley game, he had 57 catches for 1,187 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Seventy-First lost running back Anthony Quinn to Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, but still kept on winning. The Falcons defeated Rocky Mount Northern Nash 50-36. Junior quarterback DeAndre Nance, who is a solid basketball player, has passed for 1,549 yards and 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also has rushed 148 times for 1,532 yards and 36 touchdowns. He has 17 rushing touchdowns and three throwing scores in five playoff games.

NCHSAA 2A

Reidsville (14-1) vs. Clinton (15-0), 3 p.m. Saturday — At NC State Reidsville sophomore tight end/defensive end Kendre’ Harrison has been the main attraction for the Rams this season, whose only loss was 19-14 to Mebane (N.C.) Eastern Alamance on Sept. 8. Reidsville hammered Shelby High 49-14 on Friday to reach the title game for the second straight year. Harrison entered last Friday’s game with with 53 catches for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 64 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. NC State and nearly every national power in the country seemingly has offered Harrison, who is the nephew of former Wolfpack basketball player C.C. Harrison. Clinton overpowered Elizabeth City Northeastern 36-22 on Friday. Florida soft verbal commit Amaris Williams will be a defensive end in college, but is playing the majority of his snaps at running back at 6-3 and 260 pounds. Williams is also looking at Ohio State, Auburn and Georgia, among others. Through the first 11 games, Williams had rushed 39 times for 679 yards and 12 scores, but his usage went way up last Friday. Maryland athlete commit Josiah McLaurin is out for the season with an injury for Clinton. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Jakarrion Kenan is one to watch for the future.

NCHSAA 1A

Mount Airy (15-0) vs. Tarboro (13-0), 12 p.m. Saturday — At North Carolina Virginia Tech landed Mount Airy seniors Tyler Mason, a running back, and outside linebacker Deric Dandy. Mason has 143 for 2,080 yards and 38 touchdowns, and Dandy has 89 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Mount Airy topped Robbinsville 27-16 to reach the state title game, where they will be defending their 2022 title. Tarboro whipped Cerro Gordo West Columbus 49-12 on Friday. Tarboro has three players with over 1,000 rushing yards, including sophomore Caiden Everette, sophomore Kamerin McDowell-Moore and junior Mason Satterfield.