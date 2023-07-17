The 6-foot-5, 204-pound Rozner, who is from Needville, Texas, has had an unusual college career, missing four years due to injury.

NC State came out of the spring knowing the passing game could use a boost, and landed Rice graduate transfer Bradley Rozner on Monday.

Rozner started off at Cisco Junior College and missed most of the 2016 season due to injury, and all of 2017. He stayed healthy in 2018 and caught 44 passes for 616 yards and caught eight of his 13 touchdowns in the final four games.

He transferred to Rice in 2019 and had 55 catches for 770 yards and five touchdowns for the 3-9 Owls. He topped 100 yards in four games with a season-best nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in a 31-27 loss at Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 19.

Rozner proved himself against Power Five Conference opponents such as Wake Forest and Baylor. He caught six passes for 103 yards vs. the Demon Deacons in a 41-21 loss Sept. 6, 2019. Rozner had seven grabs for 100 yards in a 21-13 loss vs. Baylor on Sept. 21. He also added a 41-yard catch against Texas.

Injuries struck again and he suffered an injury in practice during the COVID year and elected not to play in 2020. He then suffered a season-ending injury against Arkansas in the 2021 opener.

Rozner bounced back to catch 41 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns for the 5-7 Owls in 2022. He topped 100 yards in five games, including six catches for 142 yards and a touchdown against UTEP on Nov. 3.

Rozner also had five catches for 123 yards in 34-27 loss at Houston on Sept. 24, and had one grab for yards in a 66-14 loss at USC in the season-opener.

Rozner earned his master of accounting in 2022 and was a sports management major for undergrad, and was on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2020, 2022 and 2023. He graduated from Needville High in 2015 and also did 6-9 in the high jump.