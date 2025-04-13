NC State gets floor general Tre Holloman

Junior point guard Tre Holloman will get a chance to do something he’s never been able to do. Holloman has split the point guard duties at Michigan State his first three years, but never fully became the lone floor general. He split the duties with freshman Jeremy Fears Jr., and only played 30 minutes or more in three games this season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder entered the transfer portal and officially visited NC State this weekend and committed to the Wolfpack and new coach Will Wade.

Michigan State junior point guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

Holloman averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23.1 minutes per game this for Michigan State, which advanced to the Elite Eight and finished 30-7 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten. Holloman shot 37.3 percent from the field and 32.9 percent on three-pointers. He reached double figures in 16 games, with a season-high 20 points in a 79-62 win over Michigan on March 9. Holloman also had 19 points and seven assists in a 94-91 overtime win against North Carolina on Nov. 27. Holloman made at least three three-pointer in eight contests. Holloman was the No. 82 overall player in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com, coming out St. Paul (Minn.) Cretin-Derham Hall. He averaged 18.8 points, 10.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game his senior year. Holloman finished his prep career with 2,072 points, 1,103 assists, 669 rebounds and 422 steals Holloman picked Michigan State over Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota, Marquette, Oklahoma State, Iowa and Texas. The Spartans, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Minnesota (where his mother played hoops) offered him in football at defensive back. He also played quarterback at Cretin-Derham Hall.