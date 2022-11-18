Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

NC State senior running back commit Kyron Jones and Charlotte Christian advanced to the NCISAA Division I title game Friday at Charlotte Providence Day. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood High fell 44-42 in triple overtime to Manning (S.C.) High in the SCHSL AAA playoffs. Season Stats: Through Oct. 28, Cisse has 33 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns; four carries for 29 yards; 2-of-2 passing for 48 yards. On defense through Oct. 21, he has 32 tackles, one interception, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-6; season completed.

Last Game: Concepcion and Chambers lost 17-16 to Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Concepcion had 11 catches for 84 yards and a fumble, plus one carry for two yards and a tackle. Season Stats: He finished with 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns; 18 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns; five kick returns for 322 yards and a touchdown; two punt returns for 49 yards; two tackles. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-3; Season complete.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High topped Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland High 28-21 in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday. Cooley caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown. He also added four tackles and two tackles for loss. Season Stats: He has 45 tackles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception; nine kick returns for 213 yards; four punt returns for 36 yards. On offense, he has 19 rushes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and 23 receptions for 291 yards and six touchdowns. He also has gone 0 of 3 passing the ball. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-3; At Wake Forest (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage crushed Riviera Beach (Fla.) Inlet Grove 43-7 on Monday in the FHSAA 2 playoffs. Fagan had five tackles and one tackle for loss. Season Stats: He has 59 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, 11 passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-1; Vs. Boynton Beach (Fla.) High in the FHSAA 2 playoffs Saturday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian defeated Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on the last play of the game Friday in the NCISAA Division I semifinals. Jones rushed 22 times for 121 yards, and three catches for six yards. He added four tackles on defense. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 118 times for 1,314 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has caught 19 passes for 198 yards and three scores. Jones has 42 tackles on defense, three passes defended, one sack, one fumble recovery and two tackles for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-2; Vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day in the NCISAA Division I title game Friday.

Last Game: Christ School lost 51-14 to Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day in the NCISAA Division 1 semifinals last Friday. Myers missed the game due to injury. Season Stats: He finished with 25 receptions for 636 yards and eight touchdowns; 25 tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five passes broken up. He had one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-6; Season complete.

Last Game: Obasuyi and Alpharetta High defeated Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh 28-26 in the GHSA Class 6A playoffs last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 8-3; Vs. Rome (Ga.) High in the GHSA Class 6A playoffs on Friday.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte crushed Lenoir (N.C.) Hibriten 56-7 in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-5; Vs. Kings Mountain (N.C.) High on Friday in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga fell 33-27 to Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Friday. Shirley had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Season Stats: He finished with 70 tackles (31 solo), 6.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and three passes defended on defense. He had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Team Record And Next Opponent: 10-2; Season complete.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central fell to Concord (N.C.) Robinson 22-12 in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School topped Lakeville (Conn.) Hotchkiss School 38-12 on Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-4.

Last Game: Heritage fell 42-13 against Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard in NCHSAA 4A playoffs. Season Stats: He went 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 7-4; Season complete.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock lost 49-42 to Jacksonville (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 3A playoffs last Thursday. Vereen caught seven passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, and rushed twice for five yards. He also had a 17-yard kick return, one tackle and two two-point conversions. Season Stats: He finished with 72 receptions for 1,098 yards and 13 scores; rushed nine times for 36 yards and five touchdowns; completed 2-of-6 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has nine tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended; two kickoff returns for 22 yards; two punt returns for 29 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 9-3; Season complete.

Class of 2024 commits

Last Game: Lewis and Cabell Midland fell 41-13 to Bridgeport (W.Va.) High in the WVSSAC AAA playoffs last Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 6-4, Season complete.