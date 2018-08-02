NC State picked up its 21st verbal commitment in the 2019 class and 16th overall from the state of North Carolina when three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins of Cox Mill High in Concord, N.C. picked the Pack over offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee Monday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Dawkins had 59 tackles, including nine sacks, and an interception as a junior. He is rated the No. 44 player in the state by Rivals.com.

Here is an analysis of Dawkins' commitment.