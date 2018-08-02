Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-02 19:26:36 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football commitment analysis: Defensive end Terrell Dawkins

Fffou36aa1sov8kue69p
Dawkins is NC State's 21st verbal commitment in the 2019 class.
Rivals.com
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State picked up its 21st verbal commitment in the 2019 class and 16th overall from the state of North Carolina when three-star defensive end Terrell Dawkins of Cox Mill High in Concord, N.C. picked the Pack over offers from Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee Monday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Dawkins had 59 tackles, including nine sacks, and an interception as a junior. He is rated the No. 44 player in the state by Rivals.com.

Here is an analysis of Dawkins' commitment.

1. A nice start to fall camp

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}