The annual Charlotte Kickoff Night at American Legion Memorial Stadium is always a great start to the high school football season in the Charlotte-area and traditionally features high profile matchups in a double-header.

This year was no exception. The first game was Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High, runner-up in the 4-A state playoffs a year ago, against Butler High in Matthews, N.C., one of the traditional powers in the Charlotte-area. The showdown though was dominated by Butler, who rolled to an impressive 47-19 victory.

Leading the way for Butler was three-star athlete Keyon Lesane, a NC State commitment since June. Lesane caught two passes, both touchdowns, for a total of 85 yards, including a 74-yarder. He also ran five times for 68 yards. Lesane was named the Player of the Game.

“It was great to be back on the field first game,” Lesane said afterward. “We did what was expected us — played hard. We did what everybody was expecting us to do.

“I feel like I did good. I feel like I could have done better. I had a couple of dropped balls. Mentally, it’ll be better. I’ll be good.”

On the recruiting trail, Lesane, who picked NC State over offers from North Carolina, Indiana, Syracuse and West Virginia, left little doubt about where his allegiance ran. In fact, he joked he would enroll now in Raleigh if he could. As it is, Lesane is expected to graduate early and be at NC State for the spring.

“I’m ready to leave,” Lesane said. “Pack19 all day — one Pack, one goal.”

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has formed a close relationship with several of his fellow commitments in the NC State class, including three-star Cornelius (N.C.) Hough corner Jalen Frazier and three-star Charlotte Country Day offensive tackle Triston Miller. Both were at the game Saturday supporting Lesane.

Lesane’s commitment to NC State remains solid.

“I haven’t really heard from any other school but NC State, really,” he noted.