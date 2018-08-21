NC State football commit Jaylon Scott excited to start his senior season
Shelby (N.C.) High kicked off its season a little earlier than others, defeating visiting Morganton (N.C.) Freedom High 31-21 last Wednesday. Helping to lead the way on defense was three-star NC State linebacker commit Jaylon Scott, who had four tackles and a sack in the win.
