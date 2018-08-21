Ticker
NC State football commit Jaylon Scott excited to start his senior season

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
R24z1rjop93ljtx1wpzc
Scott had four tackles and a sack in his opener.
Ken Martin

Shelby (N.C.) High kicked off its season a little earlier than others, defeating visiting Morganton (N.C.) Freedom High 31-21 last Wednesday. Helping to lead the way on defense was three-star NC State linebacker commit Jaylon Scott, who had four tackles and a sack in the win.

