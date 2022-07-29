NC State finalizes roster with addition of Mady Traore

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Traore just recently got recruited by NC State, who were looking to finalize the last roster spot. Everything came together and Traore picked the Wolfpack, joining point guard L.J. Thomas in the class of 2022. The two freshmen will be part of six newcomers at NC State, including four who are expected to bolster the two post player spots.

Class of 2022 power forward Mady Traore has had quite a journey, arriving in the U.S. from France and now picking a college Friday.

Traore started off at a pair of high schools in Maryland, playing for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Md., and National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md. He then made his way to the Carolinas, starting off at Durham (N.C.) Bull City Prep and then Believe Prep in Rock Hill, S.C.

NC State and Arkansa State both offered him recently. College had taken a wait and see approach on Traore since Jan. 2021. During or before his junior year, he picked up offers from Maryland, Oregon, USC, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Florida, Virginia Tech, Kansas and Auburn.

Traore was invited to the prestigious North Carolina Top 80 Camp by Phenom Hoop Report on Oct. 17 in Charlotte, N.C. He also joined the Georgia Stars traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in April and May.