Virginia senior quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong took the snaps with the Red team in the first half, signaling he’s likely “QB1” going into fall camp, and he represented the offense following the game with the media. Armstrong went 14-of-28 passing for 127 yards, but two interceptions, and rushed once for 20 yards. The quarterbacks don’t get tackled in NC State’s spring game.

The NC State spring game gave fans a chance to see some new faces Saturday, but in rain-soaked conditions.

Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris played with the White team in the first half, and then with the Red in the second. He finished 7-of-8 passing for 124 yards and a 62-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Terrell Timmons with the Red, and added 27 yards passing while struggling to move the ball with the White. Third-string quarterback Ben Finley played mainly with the White squad.

“It was tougher and we’ve been lucky with spring ball not having any bad weather,” Armstrong said. “We were always inside [at Close-King indoor facility] because we didn’t want to mess up the practice field, or we were outside. Weather is something you have to deal with as a quarterback, and I’d obviously like to take back those two overthrown balls.”

Armstrong took responsibility for both turnovers, but coach Dave Doeren said there was a miscommunication with his target on one of them.

“I know there are some plays he wishes he had back, but one wasn’t on him,” Doeren said. “The back was supposed to sit and kept moving. The other one was on him.

“He’s been really good with the guys and is an encourager. He’s confident and able to tell everybody what to do. When the calls come in, he knows entire in’s and out’s.”

Doeren welcomed the weather mess because he wanted to see how his players would respond to something that is out of their control, which happens every now and then during a season. He accepted that they couldn’t throw the ball like they wanted to.

“I was excited about the second half to be honest, because they wet and they were cold, but you saw guys making plays,” Doeren said. “The mental toughness piece, the chemistry, every now and then you get days like that.

“Unlike the fans, I’m kind happy we got to do this, play in the stadium in the rain.”

Armstrong also knows that NC State’s defense is tough, even against the reserves, and that will only help the offense get better. He plans to work hard this offseason to build chemistry with his new teammates.

“It is going to crucial now to work on the smaller things,” Armstrong said. “Productivity-wise, there is plenty to work on. I just enjoyed being back out there with this offense, and on this new team was great.”

The offseason is more player-driven and Armstrong has the experience to help lead the way. The team will have workouts in the morning with the strength and conditioning and coaches.

“We finish up classes and guys get a break to do whatever they want,” Armstrong said. “When we get back here, I think May 14 is the date, at least with me from my respective, we need to set a good routine each day with what we want to do.”