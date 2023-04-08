NC State feels good about spring ball experience
The NC State spring game gave fans a chance to see some new faces Saturday, but in rain-soaked conditions.
Virginia senior quarterback transfer Brennan Armstrong took the snaps with the Red team in the first half, signaling he’s likely “QB1” going into fall camp, and he represented the offense following the game with the media. Armstrong went 14-of-28 passing for 127 yards, but two interceptions, and rushed once for 20 yards. The quarterbacks don’t get tackled in NC State’s spring game.
Sophomore quarterback MJ Morris played with the White team in the first half, and then with the Red in the second. He finished 7-of-8 passing for 124 yards and a 62-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Terrell Timmons with the Red, and added 27 yards passing while struggling to move the ball with the White. Third-string quarterback Ben Finley played mainly with the White squad.
“It was tougher and we’ve been lucky with spring ball not having any bad weather,” Armstrong said. “We were always inside [at Close-King indoor facility] because we didn’t want to mess up the practice field, or we were outside. Weather is something you have to deal with as a quarterback, and I’d obviously like to take back those two overthrown balls.”
Armstrong took responsibility for both turnovers, but coach Dave Doeren said there was a miscommunication with his target on one of them.
“I know there are some plays he wishes he had back, but one wasn’t on him,” Doeren said. “The back was supposed to sit and kept moving. The other one was on him.
“He’s been really good with the guys and is an encourager. He’s confident and able to tell everybody what to do. When the calls come in, he knows entire in’s and out’s.”
Doeren welcomed the weather mess because he wanted to see how his players would respond to something that is out of their control, which happens every now and then during a season. He accepted that they couldn’t throw the ball like they wanted to.
“I was excited about the second half to be honest, because they wet and they were cold, but you saw guys making plays,” Doeren said. “The mental toughness piece, the chemistry, every now and then you get days like that.
“Unlike the fans, I’m kind happy we got to do this, play in the stadium in the rain.”
Armstrong also knows that NC State’s defense is tough, even against the reserves, and that will only help the offense get better. He plans to work hard this offseason to build chemistry with his new teammates.
“It is going to crucial now to work on the smaller things,” Armstrong said. “Productivity-wise, there is plenty to work on. I just enjoyed being back out there with this offense, and on this new team was great.”
The offseason is more player-driven and Armstrong has the experience to help lead the way. The team will have workouts in the morning with the strength and conditioning and coaches.
“We finish up classes and guys get a break to do whatever they want,” Armstrong said. “When we get back here, I think May 14 is the date, at least with me from my respective, we need to set a good routine each day with what we want to do.”
The game featured a pair of pick-six interceptions, with fifth-year senior cornerback Darius Edmundson going 40 yards for a score to make it 10-7 White squad with 2:28 left in the first quarter. Redshirt junior cornerback Shyheim Battle answered with a 58-yard touchdown after an interception against Finley.
NC State senior safety Rakeim Ashford forced a fumble on a pass to junior receiver Anthony Smith, and walk-on cornerback Jamarion Montford got an interception against Armstrong.
“As a head coach, you are super excited for the defense on plays like that, and then mad at the offense,” Doeren said. “We need to get the ball back. We led the league in interceptions two years in a row and that gives your offense opportunities to score more points. More points is more wins.”
Special teams weren’t at full-go, but the Wolfpack used all three kickers for extra points — senior Brayden Narveson, redshirt junior Collin Smith and redshirt freshman Kanoah Vinesett. Smith kicked a 33-yard field goal, and three players for the two handles handled punt returns — redshirt sophomore Julian Gray, freshman Kevin Concepcion and redshirt sophomore Jalen Coit. Replacing kicker Christopher Dunn and punt returner Thayer Thomas are two key areas.
“Collins Smith and Brayden have been the most consistent of the three,” Doeren said. “That competition will continue. Collin will continue to be our kickoff guy as well. It has been a good competition with back and forth throughout the spring. This will be an important summer at this position.”
The season starts for real Sept. 2 at Connecticut, which went to a bowl game last year. Eighteen players were held out for various reasons, including past starters such as outside linebacker Payton Wilson, nose tackle C.J. Clark, safety Jakeen Harris, center Dylan McMahon, tight end Trent Pennix and cornerback Aydan White.
Doeren was able to see Oregon transfer Dawson Jaramillo and Rylan Vann snap at center under poor conditions.
“The whole week of reps for Dawson was great,” Doeren said. “He’s a really versatile guy and I’m glad he’s here. He’s played all five spots this spring on the O-Line. Bryson Speas was kind of like that.”
