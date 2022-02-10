NC State commit Robert Dillingham moves into top 10

The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Hickory, N.C., is now attending Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. He picked NC State over Kentucky and others on Dec. 1. The Wolfpack had offered him June 15, 2021, and closed the gap in his recruitment due to Dillingham’s strong connection with coach Kevin Keatts .

NC State junior shooting guard commit Robert Dillingham rose up five spots and is now ranked No. 7 overall in the country by Rivals.com.

Dillingham’s teammate on CP3 16s last spring and summer Greg Jackson of Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High took over the top spot in the rankings. The Wolfpack had offered Jackson, but he appears to be concentrating on South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke.

With several players from the class of 2022 reclassing into 2023 due to COVID and other reasons, the class has been bolstered.

Other players with connections to North Carolina:

14. Caleb Foster, PG, Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy (Duke commit)

20. Mikey Williams, SG, Charlotte Vertical Academy

27. London Johnson, PG, Norcross (Ga.) High

53. Brandon Gardner, PF, Raleigh Word of God

72. Brandon White, C, Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy

80. Aden Holloway, PG/SG, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere

94. Gus Yalden, PF, The Asheville School

107. Jaylen Curry, PG, Charlotte Chambers

110. Trey Green, PG, Branson (Mo.) Link year

112. Mike Nwoko, C, The Burlington School

138. Tichyque Musaka, C, Durham NC Good Better Best

145. Comeh Emuobor, SF, Raleigh Ravenscroft

NC State currently has one scholarship available for the class of 2023, but college basketball can move fast in the offseason, and that can easily change.