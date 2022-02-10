NC State commit Robert Dillingham moves into top 10
NC State junior shooting guard commit Robert Dillingham rose up five spots and is now ranked No. 7 overall in the country by Rivals.com.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Hickory, N.C., is now attending Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. He picked NC State over Kentucky and others on Dec. 1. The Wolfpack had offered him June 15, 2021, and closed the gap in his recruitment due to Dillingham’s strong connection with coach Kevin Keatts.
Dillingham’s teammate on CP3 16s last spring and summer Greg Jackson of Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High took over the top spot in the rankings. The Wolfpack had offered Jackson, but he appears to be concentrating on South Carolina, North Carolina and Duke.
With several players from the class of 2022 reclassing into 2023 due to COVID and other reasons, the class has been bolstered.
Other players with connections to North Carolina:
14. Caleb Foster, PG, Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy (Duke commit)
20. Mikey Williams, SG, Charlotte Vertical Academy
27. London Johnson, PG, Norcross (Ga.) High
53. Brandon Gardner, PF, Raleigh Word of God
72. Brandon White, C, Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy
80. Aden Holloway, PG/SG, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere
94. Gus Yalden, PF, The Asheville School
107. Jaylen Curry, PG, Charlotte Chambers
110. Trey Green, PG, Branson (Mo.) Link year
112. Mike Nwoko, C, The Burlington School
138. Tichyque Musaka, C, Durham NC Good Better Best
145. Comeh Emuobor, SF, Raleigh Ravenscroft
NC State currently has one scholarship available for the class of 2023, but college basketball can move fast in the offseason, and that can easily change.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook: