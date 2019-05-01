Jamestown (N.C.) Ragsdale High head coach Johnny Boykin knew his son was good enough to play college football, but at what position.

Junior defensive back Devan Boykin verbally committed to NC State on April 15, but his love for the Wolfpack had started months earlier. Rivals.com rates the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder as a three-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the state of North Carolina.