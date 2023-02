NC State coach Kevin Keatts called it "50-50" on whether senior center Dusan Mahorcic would return from his knee injury suffered Dec. 6 against Coppin State.

Because Mahorcic had suffered a similar injury while playing at Utah, it has been slower to recover from. NC State has five games left in the regular season.

The Wolfpack, who are ranked No. 23 in the country in Monday's The Associated Press poll, play at Syracuse on Tuesday.

