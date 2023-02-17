The build up for the second NC State and North Carolina game began as soon as the first matchup ended.

North Carolina senior center Armando Bacot dominated inside for 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels to a 80-69 victory over NC State on Jan. 21 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Wolfpack played without injured redshirt junior power forward Jack Clark, who has returned the last two games. Clark came through in a big way with 15 points and nine rebounds against Syracuse on Tuesday.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts discussed Friday on whether he might mix in some double teams against Bacot, the need to keep guard R.J. Davis out of the lane and foul line and how his program has changed since Jan. 21. NCSU has gone 5-2 since the UNC game.

Keatts also talked about camaraderie with NC State football coach Dave Doeren and women’s basketball coach Wes Moore, plus the impact the 1983 national championship squad had on him. He also let it be known that Dereck Whittenburg could have recruited a future NBA star while he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

Click below to watch the press conference: